John P. Terlisner, 78, of Butler passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born in Carroll, Iowa to the late Leo and Marie (Heue) Terlisner. John served his country honorably with the USMC. He retired from Texas Instruments after working there for the majority of his career. John enjoyed watching the History Channel and fishing. He was loved and will be forever missed. John was the beloved husband of Rosemary (Hahn) Terlisner since their marriage in 1989; father of Jay Terlisner and Brian Terlisner, both of Texas; stepfather of Jesse (Cindy) Boring and Tim Boring; brother of Joyce (Ralph) Wolfenbager, Karen Shumaker, Debra Tipton, Mary Dixon, and Renee Warren. John is also survived by 7 grandchildren and a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Terlisner and 5 brothers. Friends received on Sunday, August 29th from 1 to 2:30 pm at the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Rd, Butler, PA 16001. A Prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.