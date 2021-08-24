New jury to be chosen in case of man charged with murder of his wife in Ellington in 2015

VERNON -- A judge today released jurors chosen in March 2020 for the trial of Richard Debate Jr., who is accused of murdering his wife in Ellington in 2015. Superior Court Judge Julia Dewey said a new panel will have to be selected to hear the case against Dabate, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in the killing of his wife, Connie, 39, two days before Christmas in 2015 at their home at 7 Birch View Drive in Ellington.