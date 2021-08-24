Genealogist to speak on colonial times, slavery and Quakers

A remembrance of the former Atlanta College of Art teacher. Larry Jens Anderson was an artist, educator, activist, curator and someone I wish I had met long before our brief encounter at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA). Larry, who died on Aug. 12, 2021, was the founding member and curator of the Taboo artist collective, which consisted primarily of Larry and three other gay Atlanta artists: Michael Venezia (1954-2000), King Thackston (1948-2004) and David Fraley (1952-1999). Known for its edgy shows and happenings, the collective was launched in 1988 at the height of the AIDS epidemic. Recurring themes in Larry’s work include gender, sexual identity, human rights, politics, religion and mortality expressed through a variety of media including sculpture, painting, drawing and video.