Genealogist to speak on colonial times, slavery and Quakers
The Georgia Genealogical Society’s fall educational seminar will be held virtually on September 11. During the event, which will take place from 9:15 a.m. until 2:45 p. m. on Zoom, speaker Annette Burke Lyttle will cover three topics: “Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel,” “Slavery, Quakers and the Underground Railroad,” and “Quaker Resources in the Family History Library and other Archives.” The meeting will begin with a short business session. The speaker is a nationally known genealogy lecturer, and her company is HeritageDetective.com.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0