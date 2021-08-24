Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Genealogist to speak on colonial times, slavery and Quakers

By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., , For the AJC
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Georgia Genealogical Society’s fall educational seminar will be held virtually on September 11. During the event, which will take place from 9:15 a.m. until 2:45 p. m. on Zoom, speaker Annette Burke Lyttle will cover three topics: “Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel,” “Slavery, Quakers and the Underground Railroad,” and “Quaker Resources in the Family History Library and other Archives.” The meeting will begin with a short business session. The speaker is a nationally known genealogy lecturer, and her company is HeritageDetective.com.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Quakers#Quaker Resources#Heritagedetective Com#Cost#Ggs#P O Box 550247#The University Of Georgia#The Georgia Archives#Microsoft#Uga#Wikipedia Org#Sos Tn Gov Tsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Paypal
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Artist, gay activist Larry Jens Anderson founded Taboo Collective

A remembrance of the former Atlanta College of Art teacher. Larry Jens Anderson was an artist, educator, activist, curator and someone I wish I had met long before our brief encounter at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA). Larry, who died on Aug. 12, 2021, was the founding member and curator of the Taboo artist collective, which consisted primarily of Larry and three other gay Atlanta artists: Michael Venezia (1954-2000), King Thackston (1948-2004) and David Fraley (1952-1999). Known for its edgy shows and happenings, the collective was launched in 1988 at the height of the AIDS epidemic. Recurring themes in Larry’s work include gender, sexual identity, human rights, politics, religion and mortality expressed through a variety of media including sculpture, painting, drawing and video.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

9 metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in September

You can aid a good cause, celebrate Black-owned restaurants and help maintain a garden while dining out this month in metro Atlanta. Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District celebrate downtown Atlanta’s dining options with the Downtown Dine Out. Many participating restaurants will offer discounts and special menus throughout the month of September.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Get a peek at the new food hall coming to Lee and White in West End

The first renderings have been released of the food hall coming to West End mixed-use development Lee and White. Originally planned as new construction, Lee and White’s food hall will now be located in the pre-existing Building 1020 and comprise 28,000 square feet. The building will offer a mix of full-service restaurants, including the second location of Lake & Oak announced in May; fast-casual dining options; and 13 food stalls. A large central bar will be located at the front of the building and will open to a Beltline-facing, 24-foot outdoor patio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy