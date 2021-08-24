Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch This Next Level 'The Floor Is Lava' Game Played By The Most Extreme Parkour Athletes

digg.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. 'Jeopardy!'s' Mayim Bialik Sounds Almost As Bad As Mike Richards. Mayim Bialik may not have the same baggage as Mike Richards, but it's clear "Jeopardy!" is in a hosting crisis.

digg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Most Extreme#The Floor Is Lava#Parkour#Baggage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Executives Reportedly Scrambling To Accommodate Mayim Bialik’s Schedule

Is Mayim Bialik the right Jeopardy! host who can ease all the anxiety and chaos that’s enveloped the beloved quiz show for much of the past month?. Bialik already secured a part-time Jeopardy! hosting gig when the quiz show does its prime-time specials. When Michael Richard resigned under pressure last week, Bialik stepped in to start filming episodes of the show. TMZ reported that Jeopardy! officials are doing everything possible to accommodate Bialik’s busy schedule. After all, she’s a co-star on the Fox comedy Call Me Kat.
CelebritiesPosted by
AFP

Short-lived Jeopardy! host ousted as producer after sexism row

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who stepped down as host after just nine days following a sexism row, has been removed from the long-running US television quiz show entirely, its studio said Tuesday. Richards had been named to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer last year, but his tenure in the presenting slot was cut short by controversy over past employment discrimination lawsuits and the emergence this month of disparaging comments he made involving multiple women. Sony Pictures Television informed employees on Tuesday that Richards "will no longer be serving as (executive producer) of Wheel [of Fortune] and Jeopardy! effective immediately." "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," wrote executive Suzanne Prete.
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
TV & VideosMic

'Jeopardy!' finally got rid of Mike Richards, for real this time

In normal times, Jeopardy! is a sleepy stalwart of network TV. It's comfort viewing for smarty-pants types, devoid of drama outside its contestants' mad dash to buzz in and answer a query in question form. The surprise appointment of Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards as late-host Alex Trebek's replacement changed that. Suddenly, the beloved game show was at the center of a maelstrom of scandal and outrage.
TV & VideosPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Mike Richards Out as ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer

It’s the end of an era that frankly didn’t even last long enough to qualify as a full-blown era. Whatever you want to call it, it’s over now. In recent weeks, the normally quiet corner of the pop culture universe occupied by Jeopardy! has been embroiled in one controversy after another, after the full-time job of replacing the late Alex Trebek as host was given to the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards. Richards’ announcement was met with some surprise, given that, as executive producer, he was nominally the person in charge of finding the Trebek’s replacement, and could have potentially biased the process in his favor. (Sony, the owners of Jeopardy!, denied that he did.)
SportsOutside Online

These Athletes Want to Take Triathlon to the Next Level

Athletes Lionel Sanders, Sebastian Kienle, and Heather Jackson are eager to bring a wider audience to triathlon. After the decorated Canadian, German, and American racers came together in 2020 to form the Professional Triathletes Organization, the trio jumped into planning a first-of-its-kind endurance competition, the Collins Cup, with the goal of increasing mainstream recognition of the sport. Taking inspiration from golf’s Ryder Cup, the contest divides racers from around the world into three teams—Team Europe, Team International, and Team U.S.—to compete for the top spot on the podium. In the first episode of the two-part documentary Beyond Human from Noah Media, the three founders take viewers through the Collins Cup’s origin and train to qualify for the event.
Soccerdigg.com

The World's Highest-Paid Athletes In 2021, Visualized

Irish fighter Connor McGregor earned $180 million last year and was the highest-paid athlete. Rising star Naomi Osaka (the 12th-highest paid) and veteran Serena Williams (28th) are the only two female athletes in the top 50. These 50 athletes represent eight sports and 16 nationalities. French Soccer phenom Kylian Mbappe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy