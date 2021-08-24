Watch This Next Level 'The Floor Is Lava' Game Played By The Most Extreme Parkour Athletes

Athletes Lionel Sanders, Sebastian Kienle, and Heather Jackson are eager to bring a wider audience to triathlon. After the decorated Canadian, German, and American racers came together in 2020 to form the Professional Triathletes Organization, the trio jumped into planning a first-of-its-kind endurance competition, the Collins Cup, with the goal of increasing mainstream recognition of the sport. Taking inspiration from golf’s Ryder Cup, the contest divides racers from around the world into three teams—Team Europe, Team International, and Team U.S.—to compete for the top spot on the podium. In the first episode of the two-part documentary Beyond Human from Noah Media, the three founders take viewers through the Collins Cup’s origin and train to qualify for the event.
