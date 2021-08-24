Atlanta mayoral candidates Sharon Gay, Kasim Reed debut campaign ads

Two candidates for mayor of Atlanta debuted their first television ads of the race, just hours apart from each other Tuesday as the clock ticks on toward the Nov. 2 election. Attorney Sharon Gay’s campaign put $300,000 behind an ad meant to introduce her to the city’s voters. Entitled “Heart,” the 30-second video credits Gay’s work with the housing industry for the West Highlands development that replaced Perry Homes, “a housing project full of violent crime and drugs,” according to resident David Patton in the video.