Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayoral candidates Sharon Gay, Kasim Reed debut campaign ads

By Wilborn P. Nobles III
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two candidates for mayor of Atlanta debuted their first television ads of the race, just hours apart from each other Tuesday as the clock ticks on toward the Nov. 2 election. Attorney Sharon Gay’s campaign put $300,000 behind an ad meant to introduce her to the city’s voters. Entitled “Heart,” the 30-second video credits Gay’s work with the housing industry for the West Highlands development that replaced Perry Homes, “a housing project full of violent crime and drugs,” according to resident David Patton in the video.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
City
Gay, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasim Reed
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Richard Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Ads#Race#Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy