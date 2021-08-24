Theater Owners Chief John Fithian Doubles Down on Streaming Debate: 'Simultaneous Release Does Not Work for Anyone'

US entertainment giant Disney said Thursday its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release films as the Delta coronavirus variant drives viewers from movie theaters. Disney+ subscriptions in the recently ended quarter more than doubled from the same period a year earlier to 116 million, while its Hulu and ESPN offerings also attracted more members, the company said. Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said on an earnings call that a priority is to tell "great stories" and win viewers by leveraging hit franchises such as its Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars movies and shows, and Pixar animated features and shorts. The pandemic prompted Disney to release some films on its streaming service when contracts and conditions allowed with a focus on remaining flexible, according to Chapek.