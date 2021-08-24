Theater Owners Chief John Fithian Doubles Down on Streaming Debate: 'Simultaneous Release Does Not Work for Anyone'
John Fithian, the chief of the National Association of Theater Owners, is here to reiterate one thing: Moviegoing is not dead. Yes, it’s been a bleak 28 months since CinemaCon, the exhibition trade show held annually in Las Vegas, last took place. In that time, the pandemic brought on unprecedented challenges for the industry, including shuttered cinemas, shortened theatrical windows and a growing focus on streaming. They may be down, but they’re not out.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0