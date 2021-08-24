The importance of SEO in business

— You may be wondering why SEO is better than SEM, also known as PPC. Search engine marketing or SEM includes the use of paid advertisements on search engines like Google and Bing. This form of advertising can be very costly, especially if you are using it to get customers who live in a different region from where your business is located. On the other hand, SEO allows you to attract visitors for free that are local to your area, leading to higher conversion rates because they are more likely to buy your products or services.