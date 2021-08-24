Seahawks Sign TE Luke Willson, Release CB Pierre Desir

He's back.

As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have signed tight end Luke Willson. The 31-year old Canadian paid a visit to Seattle's team facility yesterday.

Sources have confirmed that Willson has officially signed his contract and will practice with the team today.

Adding Willson gives Seattle some much-needed depth at the tight end position. Second-year players Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry are both nursing foot injuries and Dom Wood-Anderson was cut following an abysmal performance against the Broncos this past weekend. That left Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Cam Sutton as the lone healthy tight ends on the roster—the first two of which have yet to appear in the preseason.

In 2020, Willson had two separate stints with the Seahawks. He made the team's initial roster out of training camp but was released in November. From there, he signed with the Ravens' practice squad and appeared in three games for them. But shortly after being promoted to the active roster, he was waived by the team and wound up back on Seattle's practice squad.

Willson has stayed in the Seattle area while he looks for an opportunity to play in his ninth career NFL season. He now has it and looks to have a a good shot of breaking camp with the team if Parkinson and Mabry's injuries linger.

Drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Willson has put up 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on 111 career receptions.

To make room for Willson on the 80-man roster, cornerback Pierre Desir has been released. Desir, 30, appeared in 35 snaps for the Seahawks this preseason, allowing three catches on three targets.