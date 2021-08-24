Cancel
DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day For Multiple Local Counties

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department Of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone Wednesday. The DEP says mostly sunny skies mixed with light winds and high temperatures in the 90s will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone that are in the Code Orange range.

