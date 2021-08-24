'Inundated with supplies': Recovery effort continues in Hickman County following flood
Residents and emergency officials in Hickman County continue to pick up the pieces after flood waters swept through the community during last weekend's heavy rainfall. An estimated 17 homes were heavily damaged by the rush of water in the community northwest of Columbia. NWS Nashville meteorologist Krissy Hurley told The Tennessean parts of Hickman County endured 11.66 inches of rain early Saturday. Lyles, also in Hickman County, experienced 9.05 inches, according to volunteers who help measure rainfall for the agency.www.columbiadailyherald.com
Comments / 0