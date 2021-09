Some people like to take a walk on the wild side every now and then. Others just kind of hum a few bars and fake it. But “Guiding Light’s” Judi Evans (Beth Raines) is one cool lady who knows firsthand how to live on the edge — literally. When you grow up under the big top’s bright lights, the daughter of two trapeze artists, that’s not surprising. Although Judi never got into her parents’s act, Evans did, on occasion, sail through the air, and she was also known to tiptoe across a tightrope when the spirit moved her. Was it dangerous? Not when you’re a five-year-old who knows the ropes. “Actually, they put a mechanic around my waist and two ropes over it and people on the ground held on so I didn’t fall,” Judi admits. “It was really great fun; just like flying.”