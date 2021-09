There’s just something unspeakably magical about pizza, isn’t there? With a golden crust, cheese melted to perfection, and a slather of delicious sauce, pizza is truly a concoction made in flavor heaven. Here in Cleveland, you can get all sorts of unique eats . . . but pizza is something of a local specialty. One local favorite is Edison’s Pizza Kitchen in Cleveland, a snug little eatery housed in a former home. Hope you’re hungry, because this local hotspot beckons!