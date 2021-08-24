Former Wilmington BB&T Executive Announces Retirement
After a 36-year career at BB&T, which has now become Truist, Phil Marion has announced his retirement. He will leave the bank Sept. 30, officials stated. Currently, Marion serves as regional president of Truist’s N.C. Southeast Region, headquartered in Whiteville. He assumed that role for BB&T in November 2012, leaving his position as city executive for BB&T’s Wilmington market. He was succeeded by current City Executive Charlie Mattox.www.wilmingtonbiz.com
