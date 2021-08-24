Cancel
Plaid and Leopard Print Galore! Kate Spade NY Just Released a Gorgeous New Fall Collection

By Macy Cate Williams
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Spade New York is back at it again with a new fall collection that will make you want to treat yourself. The latest line is filled with bold plaids, rich raspberry hues, and even some owls. We are so excited to see standout pieces like the oversize totes and fuzzy flats be worn by fashion-lovers all season long. Shop through our editor-approved choices and get something new for yourself. New season, new wardrobe, of course.

