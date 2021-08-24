Plaid and Leopard Print Galore! Kate Spade NY Just Released a Gorgeous New Fall Collection

You don't need to be a denim devotee to understand the tremendous value of the perfect pair of jeans: something that fits like a hug, looks like a dream, and gets along with almost everything else in your wardrobe. We also know that if you're lucky enough to find the one, then you've gotta hold on tight and never let go — not even when the color begins to fade and those awkward tears appear at the crotch. For the past five years, successful shoppers have cited Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jean as one such unbeatable find, so much so that the brand sells one every other minute. If you haven't had the chance to add these covetable bottoms to your cart in time, fear not, because today, the retailer is expanding its PVJ fam with a fresh take on their original crowd-pleasing pair. Enter, the Perfect Vintage Straight Jean.