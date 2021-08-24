The Real Reason You've Seen Dan Brady From Virgin River Before

Netflix's wildly popular "Virgin River" is based on a series of romance novels of the same name from writer Robyn Carr. The show follows nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, after she moves to a new town to find a new perspective. "I truly believe that the world needs more uplifting romance and I know the show will leave viewers feeling just as uplifted and fulfilled as my books have," Carr said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly in 2019 when the show was first picked up.