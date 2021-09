The coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, but its chilling effect on commercial real estate's capital markets sure is. Commercial property sales worth over $25M in the first half of this year totaled $138B, the most money that has traded hands in that space in the first half of a year since the halcyon days of 2007, according to a new Real Estate Alert report from Green Street. That $138B number represents a 62% jump from the first half of 2020 and beats out 2019's first half by $3B.