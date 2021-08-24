MRIs open doors for crop research

Understanding drug–drug interactions is an essential step to reduce the risk of adverse drug events before clinical drug co-prescription. Existing methods, commonly integrating heterogeneous data to increase model performance, often suffer from a high model complexity, As such, how to elucidate the molecular mechanisms underlying drug–drug interactions while preserving rational biological interpretability is a challenging task in computational modeling for drug discovery. In this study, we attempt to investigate drug–drug interactions via the associations between genes that two drugs target. For this purpose, we propose a simple f drug target profile representation to depict drugs and drug pairs, from which an l2-regularized logistic regression model is built to predict drug–drug interactions. Furthermore, we define several statistical metrics in the context of human protein–protein interaction networks and signaling pathways to measure the interaction intensity, interaction efficacy and action range between two drugs. Large-scale empirical studies including both cross validation and independent test show that the proposed drug target profiles-based machine learning framework outperforms existing data integration-based methods. The proposed statistical metrics show that two drugs easily interact in the cases that they target common genes; or their target genes connect via short paths in protein–protein interaction networks; or their target genes are located at signaling pathways that have cross-talks. The unravelled mechanisms could provide biological insights into potential adverse drug reactions of co-prescribed drugs.