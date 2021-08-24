Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Real Reason You've Seen Mark Monroe From Virgin River Before

By Natasha Reda
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Virgin River" Season 3 was one of its most dramatic yet, as it saw the residents of the small town face house fires, hurricanes, breakups, health issues, and more. However, the finale had viewers at the edge of their seats following Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (played by Martin Henderson)'s shocking final scene. Without spoiling the ending, fans were left convinced there will be another season — and it'll somehow involve Mel's late husband, Mark Monroe.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Henderson
Person
Ian Somerhalder
Person
Mark May
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Daniel Gillies
Person
Rachael Leigh Cook
Person
Paul Wesley
Person
Alexandra Breckenridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin River#Canadian#Entertainment Weekly#Instagram#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Why one Virgin River character was noticeably absent from season 3

Virgin River is our favourite Netflix show right now, but you might've noticed one key character is absent from season 3. Annette O'Toole's character Hope McCrea essentially had to be written out of the third season, as she was unable to make it to set due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, viewers discover Hope is away from the fictional town in northern California looking after her poorly aunt.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Virgin River season four: everything we know so far

Virgin River returned to Netflix for season three back in July and fans of the show wasted no time in getting stuck in. While viewers were delighted to see Mel and Jack's relationship go from strength to strength, the series once again ended on a major cliffhanger leading fans to take to social media in their droves to demand season four.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Virgin River star Daniel Gillies just gave a huge update about season 4

We're still very much in the midst of our Virgin River obsession and we're nowhere near stopping, especially while there are so many rumours and theories about series 4 doing the rounds. The latest bit of info comes from series star Daniel Gillies (Mark Monroe), who had some pretty interesting things to say about some of the characters and storylines involved in series 4.
Celebritiespurewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Alexandra Breckenridge Just Gave a Shoutout to This ‘Law & Order’ Actress

Before Alexandra Breckenridge was ever Melinda "Mel" Monroe on Virgin River, the actress made an appearance in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Sarah Kent. The star's appearance takes place in season 20, in an episode titled “Mea Culpa,” and a screencap from the episode was shared on the fan page @alexb.channel. Breckenridge decided to share this image to her own story with a shoutout to fellow actress Mariska Hargitay.
TV Seriespurewow.com

New ‘Virgin River’ Theory Hints that Mike Isn’t Who We Think He Is

We lost trust in several characters after watching Virgin River season three. Although we’ve already voiced our suspicions about Brie (Zibby Allen), there’s still one person to watch: Mike (Marco Grazzini). Yes, the character works in law enforcement and has helped with the investigation to find the person who shot...
TV SeriesTVLine

Virgin River: 8 Questions We Need Answered in Potential Season 4

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Virgin River for a fourth season, but that isn’t stopping us from thinking about it — and we have a lot to discuss. The romantic drama’s third season finale ended with a series of jaw-dropping cliffhangers, from Wes’ long-dreaded return to the reveal that Mel is pregnant… but doesn’t know if the baby is Jack’s or Mark’s.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date & Hot Updates – Filming Is Underway!

With the wrap-up of Netflix’s top-rated romantic drama show, “Virgin River’s” Season 3, the anticipations for the next installment started. Although the streaming king has not yet been officially announced, we have some good news for the fans. Check out everything we know below. “Virgin River” is one of the...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Adds Logan Marshall-Green as a Flirtatious Face From Jenny’s Past for Season 2

Is Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) getting a new love interest in Big Sky Season 2? It sure sounds like it!. Jenny lost her husband, Cody (Ryan Phillippe) — who had been having an affair with Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) — in the series premiere. And now, Logan Marshall-Green has been cast in the series regular role of Travis, the Hoyts’ old friend, according to Deadline. He’s also the “flirtatious face from Jenny’s past” teased in the season synopsis.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television.
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

Nina Dobrev’s ‘Vampire Diaries’ Exit ‘Shifted’ Series Ending For Elena, Damon And Stefan

The former CW series “The Vampire Diaries” may be over but members of the cast and its showrunners continue to spill major secrets about what went on behind the scenes. During the latest episode of “Binge: The Vampire Diaries Podcast,” executive producer Julie Plec and writer Brett Matthew revealed they initially planned for Nina Dobrev’s character Elena Gilbert to end up with Paul Wesley’s character Stefan Salvatore rather than his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder).
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Vampire Diaries’ Boss Originally Thought Elena Would ‘Find Her Way Back to Stefan’ in the End

Romance rewind! Vampire Diaries fans aren’t the only ones who are still shipping Elena and Stefan — executive producer Julie Plec is on board too. Plec, 49, and writer Brett Matthews were joined by Michael Malarky, who played Enzo on the CW series, on the most recent episode of “Binge: The Vampire Diaries Podcast” to relive their favorite moments from making the teen drama. While chatting about the series finale, which aired in March 2017, Plec admitted the team was torn about which direction to take.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Reminiscence Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

With the year more than halfway over, 2021 movies are coming out quicker than ever, and that includes the brand new addition to the pack, Reminiscence. In this new science fiction thriller film, we watch Hugh Jackman’s character, Nick, who finds a way to help his clients relive their past, and uses the method to find a lost love.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

If Richard Swift on ‘Stargirl’ Looks Familiar, Here’s Where You’ve Seen Him Before

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Stargirl. The DC Comic series Stargirl has been bringing people’s imagination to life on the CW. Stargirl was first released in May 2020, and it follows a superhero named Courtney Elizabeth Whitmore, aka Stargirl. The DC character meets her biggest rival at the end of the first season, and he becomes an even bigger threat during Season 2.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy