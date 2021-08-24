‘American Horror Stories’ Noah Cyrus Is an ‘AHS’ Superfan in Real Life

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to imagine a better introduction into American Horror Story‘s twisted universe than Noah Cyrus’ first episode. Within minutes of appearing in American Horror Stories‘ Season 1 finale, Cyrus’ Connie, an AHS obsessive fan who signs up for a Murder House experience, goes from ogling at the Murder House to being killed by some of the most beloved killers in this horror anthology series. And it was a dream come true for this self-proclaimed AHS superfan.

