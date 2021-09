A commander of the Taliban has claimed that he had been an inmate of the Guantanamo prison in Cuba, run by the United States. Delivering a victory speech after taking over a deserted Presidential Palace in Kabul on Sunday, a leader of the Islamic militant said he had spent eight years in the US Navy-controlled detention centre in Guantanamo Bay, that has become a worldwide symbol of the excesses in the “war on terror” launched after the September 2001 attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center by the Osama Bin Laden-led Al-Qaeda.