Basketball legend Jerry West sells Greenbrier Sporting Club home to Jay Justice
Basketball great Jerry West has sold his home at The Greenbrier Sporting Club to Jay Justice, son of the West Virginia governor, local records show. The property sold for $2.75 million, according to documents on file with the Greenbrier County clerk. The home previously owned by Jerry and Karen West is in the Traveller’s Hill neighborhood of the planned community. The filing occurred July 13.wvmetronews.com
