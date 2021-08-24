Krigel & Krigel hands leadership reins to next generation of lawyers

The following Foulston Siefkin LLP attorneys were named by Best Lawyers® 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in the Kansas City, KS, area in these practice areas: James D. Oliver – Corporate Law; and Tony F. Rupp – Litigation – Municipal Law. Best Lawyers® “Lawyer of the Year” recognition reflects a level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the community for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity. Only one lawyer in each practice area and location is honored based on peer assessments. Based on review by legal peers, the following Foulston lawyers were named to The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 list in Overland Park for these practice areas: Vaughn Burkholder - Employment Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Workers' Compensation Law – Employers; Tara Eberline – Employment Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Litigation – Municipal; Jack M. Epps - Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Real Estate Law; Scott C. Nehrbass – Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - ERISA, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Real Estate, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; James D. Oliver – Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation - Antitrust, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation - Securities, Mining Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law; John C. Peck – Natural Resources Law, Water Law; Tony F. Rupp – Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Municipal, Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants, Municipal Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Matthew D. Stromberg – Commercial Litigation; Issaku Yamaashi – Mergers and Acquisitions Law. The following Foulston lawyers were named to the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch in Overland Park for these practice areas: David R. Green – Construction Law, Litigation – Construction; Alex W. Schulte – Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Sarah E. Stula – Appellate Practice, Civil Rights Law, Labor and Employment Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment; Eric Turner – Appellate Practice, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Labor and Employment Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment; Amanda M. Wilwert – Health Care Law.