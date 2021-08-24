Football is starting, but here are five college basketball notes worthy of attention

While we’re ramping up toward the start of college football, let’s not forget college basketball. Five developments you may have missed:. Whispers from Kentucky basketball’s early workouts insist this is a much better shooting team than John Calipari’s previous editions. That stands to reason considering the transfer portal delivered sharpshooters Kellan Grady of Davidson and CJ Fredrick of Iowa to the Cats. But word is others have upped their perimeter game, as well.