Authorities identify 69-year-old Shirley man found dead in home in apparent homicide

"The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had suffered multiple traumatic injuries."

Authorities on Tuesday released the identity of a 69-year-old man police found dead at his Shirley home on Monday afternoon — killed in an apparent homicide, prosecutors said.

William Hatch was a resident and the sole occupant of the Groton Road residence where Shirley police and fire departments responded to an emergency call reporting a medical emergency around 1:45 p.m., according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

When first responders arrived, they discovered Hatch dead inside the home, officials said.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had suffered multiple traumatic injuries,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

No one had been charged in the case as of Tuesday afternoon. The district attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and the Shirley Police Department were investigating.