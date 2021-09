When you hear “largest retailer”…don’t think of the house that Sam Walton built. Amazon has surpassed Walmart for that title. It’s something analysts expected for some time but, an increased reliance on e-commerce during the pandemic accelerated the rise of Jeff Bezos’ creation. Amazon took in more than 610 billion over the past twelve months…while Walmart only raked in 566 billion. Back in the day, sears took the title from a-and-p in the 1960’s…then Walmart claimed it in the 90’s…and now Amazon’s reign begins.