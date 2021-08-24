Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant tortoise filmed ‘deliberately’ hunting, eating a baby bird in first documented video of its kind

By Nexstar Media Wire
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Video of a giant tortoise hunting down and eating a baby bird is leaving biologists a little shell-shocked. The video, filmed in July on Fregate Island in the Seychelles, has been released as part of a recent study published in the scientific journal Current Biology. In the clip, the tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea) is seen “deliberately” hunting a tern chick that had fallen from its nest and landed on a log.

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Conservation#Tortoise#University Of Cambridge#Movies#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WildlifeIdaho Statesman

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Rare wild albino chimpanzee killed by other chimps

Chimpanzee researchers in Uganda have recorded the first known case of albinism in a wild population of the species, however, the young male was violently killed by other members of the group at just a few weeks old. Despite the sad outcome, the researchers said the chimp, which had bright...
AnimalsInverse

This animal can kill 10 grown men, but its body adapted to save itself

You don’t want to mess with the golden poison frog, aka the poison dart frog. Its cute appearance belies deadly physiology. Just one of these tiny critters (scientific name: Phyllobates terribilis) contains enough toxins to kill 10 men, making them one of the most lethal animals on the planet relative to their size, which is not much bigger than a paperclip.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.
WildlifePosted by
Majic 93.3

Is This an Alien Species Discovered on a Texas Beach?

Imagine walking on the beach in Galveston, Texas when something odd catches your eye in the sand. At first sight, you think of the movie "Alien." after you see what it looks like. Well, that's exactly what happened when a person saw something wiggling in the sand that looked like...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
AnimalsBBC

Human-seeking dolphin should be treated with care

A dolphin that has been approaching swimmers in Cornwall should be treated with care, experts have said. The lone animal was seen swimming with more than 10 children and adults in Hayle Harbour on Sunday. British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said it decided to "lure" the bottlenose dolphin out...
Wildlifewashingtonnewsday.com

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose.

In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose. While fishing in the Indian River Lagoon, two Floridians recently caught an endangered sawfish. However, as the monster approached the water’s surface, they spotted a rope tied around its mouth and nostrils. They attempted to untangle the creature’s rope but ultimately had to let it go.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Verona boy reels in rare foot-long goldfish

Oh, carp -- someone set a goldfish loose in a body of water they weren't supposed to. Cash Geiger caught a foot-long goldfish while fishing at the Fireman's Park pond in August, an email from his father Jason to the Press said. Goldfish, classified as carassius auratus and in the same family as koi fish, are considered a restricted invasive species in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources' website states.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
AnimalsScience News

A giant tortoise was caught stalking, killing and eating a baby bird

Justin Gerlach thought there must be some sort of misunderstanding. Tortoises don’t hunt. These gentle, lumbering herbivores spend their days leisurely munching on greenery, not stalking prey. His colleague’s report must be mistaken. But the video was indisputable. On a summer evening in 2020, a female Seychelles giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys...
AnimalsArs Technica

With nothing able to eat them, cane toads are eating each other

The cane toad may be the poster animal for invasive species. Native to South America, it has been introduced to many other ecosystems in the hope it would chow down on agricultural pests. Instead, the toad has become a pest itself, most notably in Australia. Free from the predators and parasites in its native range, the toad's poison glands have turned out to be a hazard for most species that try to eat it where it has been introduced.
AnimalsThe Independent

Rare dolphin ‘stampede’ takes place off California coast

In the above video, you can see the rare phenomenon when dolphins “stampede” en masse, which involves hurling themselves out of the water so they can travel long distances at higher speeds. The unusual occurrence is certainly a sight to behold with so many of the mammals leaping out of...
Animalshngn.com

'Horrifying' Video Shows Wild Tortoise Attacking and Eating Baby Bird Despite Being Thought of as Vegetarian

Video footage shows the rare and "horrifying" moment that a Seychelles giant tortoise, thought to be vegetarian, deliberately attacking and eating a baby bird. Researchers captured footage of the giant tortoise attacking and eating a tern chick in the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species. In a statement on Monday, Justin Gerlach, the director of studies at Peterhouse, Cambridge, and affiliated researcher at the University of Cambridge's Museum of Zoology, said it was completely unexpected behavior.
AnimalsPosted by
Popular Science

This hardy deer species is being pushed to its limits by the megadrought out West

This story originally featured on Outdoor Life. From 1985 to 1991, a mule deer herd in California’s Sierra Nevada range plummeted from almost 6,000 animals to fewer than 1,000. Fawns died. Others simply weren’t born because adult females keeled over in the winter or were killed by predators. The cause? Drought. For many of those years in the late ’80s, precipitation was 27 percent of normal.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Beach Closes as Unusually Aggressive Cows Are Injuring Tourists

Locals cows are fighting back and officials are at their tipping point. The French-owned Mediterranean island known as Corsica is home to white sandy beaches, cerulean blue waters, and some pretty angry cows. The beaches were closed this week after an unusually aggressive herd of cows started attacking tourists out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy