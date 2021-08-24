10 Storylines at the Tokyo Paralympics We'll Definitely Be Watching

What to expect, athletes to watch, and how to see the Games in Hong Kong. The 32nd Summer Olympics officially came to a close last August 8, and it has been the most successful Games ever for Hong Kong. Hongkongers are still on a high, and everyone is looking forward to watching our local athletes compete in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5. Same as the Summer Olympics, due to its postponement last year, it is still being called the 2020 Paralympic Games, although it is taking place in 2021.