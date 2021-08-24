‘PAW Patrol’ Proves — Again — That Family Films Matter at the Box Office
PAW Patrol to the rescue? Sort of. The movie industry is still struggling to get audiences back into theaters, particularly with the delta variant creating a new wave of concern. But the right movie, aimed at the right audience and released at just the right time can result in a box office surprise. Case in point… PAW Patrol: The Movie. The animated family movie, based on the popular kids’ TV show of the same name, was the highest-grossing movie this past weekend, beating out the Reminiscence, a sci-fi romance starring the usually bankable Hugh Jackman. PAW Patrol grossed $12 million versus the wildly disappointing $2 million delivered by Reminiscence.www.fatherly.com
