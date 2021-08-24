Josh Heupel provides update on quarterbacks Joe Milton, Brian Maurer

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided an update on the quarterback competition, praising Michigan transfer Joe Milton for his progress. The Volunteers have held one of the most competitive quarterback competitions throughout the spring and summer, with all four quarterbacks on the roster fighting for the job.

Milton and Virginia Tech transfer Virginia Tech have competed with returning quarterbacks Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey during camp.

Heupel also provided an update on Brian Maurer, who was not participating with the team in practice.

“With Brian, we just had a conversation with where we were at, at that point in training camp,” Heupel said during his Monday press conference. “Ultimately, he decided that he wanted a different opportunity for his future, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Maurer entered the transfer portal on Thursday and confirmed reports with a social media post.

“Thank you for allowing a kid from little Oscala, Florida to call this amazing place home,” Maurer posted, in part. “After a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities.”

Maurer’s departure means the quarterback competition is officially down to just three candidates in Hooker, Milton and Bailey. The trio consists of Tennessee’s only remaining scholarship quarterbacks for the 2021 season — the program was supposed to welcome the addition of four-star freshman Kaidon Salter this season, but Salter was dismissed from the team following two off-field incidents.

Update on the remaining quarterbacks

In his offseason, the quarterback competition impressed first-year coach Josh Heupel.

“The quarterback group, as a collective group, has spent a ton of time and energy really becoming refined in what we’re doing. I thought where the guys that were here in spring ball, how they showed up in training camp fundamentally and technique (wise), completely different. “

Of all the quarterbacks, Joe Milton is the only one who did not arrive in time to participate in spring practice. But Heupel does not believe that it will impact his ability to win the starting job.

“Well, him not having spring is just what it is. For him, yeah, he’s got less time on task in what we’re doing offensively. He spent a ton of time in May learning what we were doing before everybody was back in June,” said Heupel. “Joe has really progressed during the course of our training camp. You look at the first half and then the second half, (he’s) much more comfortable in what we’re asking him to do and has great ownership.”