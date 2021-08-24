Travis Etienne expected to miss entire season with foot injury

James Gilbert via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars just received some brutal news, as rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc mid-foot sprain that will likely end his season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Test results today revealed that Jaguars’ rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc that now is likely to end his season, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Etienne suffered his injury in Monday’s preseason game

It was originally reported that Etienne’s X-Rays were negative and that his exams today would determine how long he will be out.

“Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, spotted on crutches after the game, suffered a Lisfranc injury and will have further tests today,” Ian Rapoport said. “X-Rays were negative so the belief is it’s just a sprain. Exams today will determine how long he’s out.”

Etienne was seen limping and in a boot following Monday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Before the injury, Etienne had one catch for three yards and a one-yard rush in three snaps in the game.

Etienne was expected to play a big role right away for Jaguars

Last season, undrafted rookie James Robinson broke out for the Jaguars with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns as well. Robinson was expected to see somewhat of a decreased role with Etienne on the roster. In addition to Robinson, Jacksonville also had running backs Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale on the roster.

Etienne took snaps at both running back and wide receiver throughout Jaguars’ camp. Jacksonville selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, they reunited Etienne with former Clemson teammate and now Jaguars’ franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence and Etienne were glad to be able to remain teammates as they each transitioned to the NFL from Clemson. Etienne has served as a nice safety blanket for Lawrence, and their ability to learn the offense was sped up due to them being able to learn it together.

“When Trev’s out there, I kind of feel like the ball is coming to me because he’s not used to everything yet,” Etienne said. “So, he’s still trying to figure out everything and he has a sense of normalcy with me. He definitely finds me in the check down position. He kind of uses me as a safety blanket.”

The Jaguars’ offense will have to quickly find a way to recover from this injury with the regular season nearing.