Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Travis Etienne expected to miss entire season with foot injury

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTUqT_0bbZ6cGl00
James Gilbert via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars just received some brutal news, as rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc mid-foot sprain that will likely end his season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Test results today revealed that Jaguars’ rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc that now is likely to end his season, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Etienne suffered his injury in Monday’s preseason game

It was originally reported that Etienne’s X-Rays were negative and that his exams today would determine how long he will be out.

“Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, spotted on crutches after the game, suffered a Lisfranc injury and will have further tests today,” Ian Rapoport said. “X-Rays were negative so the belief is it’s just a sprain. Exams today will determine how long he’s out.”

Etienne was seen limping and in a boot following Monday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Before the injury, Etienne had one catch for three yards and a one-yard rush in three snaps in the game.

Etienne was expected to play a big role right away for Jaguars

Last season, undrafted rookie James Robinson broke out for the Jaguars with 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns as well. Robinson was expected to see somewhat of a decreased role with Etienne on the roster. In addition to Robinson, Jacksonville also had running backs Carlos Hyde and Dare Ogunbowale on the roster.

Etienne took snaps at both running back and wide receiver throughout Jaguars’ camp. Jacksonville selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, they reunited Etienne with former Clemson teammate and now Jaguars’ franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence and Etienne were glad to be able to remain teammates as they each transitioned to the NFL from Clemson. Etienne has served as a nice safety blanket for Lawrence, and their ability to learn the offense was sped up due to them being able to learn it together.

“When Trev’s out there, I kind of feel like the ball is coming to me because he’s not used to everything yet,” Etienne said. “So, he’s still trying to figure out everything and he has a sense of normalcy with me. He definitely finds me in the check down position. He kind of uses me as a safety blanket.”

The Jaguars’ offense will have to quickly find a way to recover from this injury with the regular season nearing.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Lisfranc Injury#American Football#Espn#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne’s foot injury gets major update after loss vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury early in Monday night’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Etienne will be out indefinitely with a midfoot sprain and will undergo further testing to determine just how long he’ll be out. The youngster was seen wearing a protective boot after the game, in which he had just one carry for a single yard to go along with a 3-yard catch.
NFLNational football post

Reports: Jags RB Travis Etienne (foot) could miss season

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne’s rookie season is in jeopardy after tests confirmed a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The first-round draft pick from Clemson suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday night’s 23-21 preseason loss at New Orleans. NFL Network said...
NFLfantasypros.com

Travis Etienne to be 'sidelined indefinitely' with mid-foot sprain

Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain Monday night at New Orleans, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is sidelined indefinitely as he undergoes further testing. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is a huge blow to the Jaguars and to fantasy managers who...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Travis Etienne to undergo Lisfranc surgery to repair foot

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will undergo Lisfranc surgery to repair his foot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was placed on the Jaguars injured reserve list on Tuesday, effectively making him ineligible to play in 2021. Rapoport said it “was a significant tear,” and the injury...
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Jacksonville Jaguars first-rounder Travis Etienne out for season with mid-foot sprain

NEW ORLEANS – Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury – a tarsometatarsal fracture-dislocation in the middle area of the foot – that will require surgery. The Jaguars placed Etienne on injured reserve Tuesday, officially ending any hope he could...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Cam Newton Rumors: This Team Plans To Do Due Diligence On QB

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. If you think Cam Newton won’t have a market in free agency, it might be time to reevaluate that stance. The New England Patriots, somewhat surprisingly, reportedly cut the veteran quarterback Tuesday, making rookie Mac Jones the starter. New...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy