New leader steps in at Buckhannon-Upshur as Zach Davis takes over

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Zach Davis is gearing up for his first season with Buckhannon-Upshur. Davis came to the program following three seasons at Nitro. “You establish a culture,” the first-year head coach said about what he wants to establish in his inaugural season with the Buccaneers. “I do not mean that in a negative connotation towards the previous staff. Everybody does it differently. As a first-year head coach, they hired you for who you are. Do not be someone you are not.”