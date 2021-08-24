Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

New leader steps in at Buckhannon-Upshur as Zach Davis takes over

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Zach Davis is gearing up for his first season with Buckhannon-Upshur. Davis came to the program following three seasons at Nitro. “You establish a culture,” the first-year head coach said about what he wants to establish in his inaugural season with the Buccaneers. “I do not mean that in a negative connotation towards the previous staff. Everybody does it differently. As a first-year head coach, they hired you for who you are. Do not be someone you are not.”

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Dna#Football Team#American Football#Buckhannon Upshur#Nitro#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Troy, ALchatsports.com

First Troy Cheer Youth Clinic Set for Football Opener

TROY, Ala. – The first of two Troy Youth Cheer Clinics will take place prior to the Trojans' football season opener against Southern on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is open to children ages 5-12, and the cost is just $30 for the individual clinic or $50 for both clinics. The second clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, as part of Troy's annual Homecoming celebration.
Tennessee State247Sports

What Tennessee players said about Joe Milton III during preseason camp

Tennessee named its starting quarterback on Monday with Michigan transfer Joe Milton III getting the nod for the Vols' 2021 season opener against Bowling Green on Thursday night. First-year coach Josh Heupel announced Milton had emerged in a preseason competition with Milton beating out Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey. Milton certainly has been a talking point publicly and privately among his teammates and the coaching staff since his arrival earlier this summer.
Richmond, TXClick2Houston.com

WE ARE LCISD: VYPE welcome Lamar Consolidated to the Campus Family

The Richmond/Rosenberg area has a small-town feel, but big-time ideas. Lamar Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Randle and Athletic Director Nikki Nelson have been pivotal in the direction of the district. A beautiful new school, Randle High School, opens this fall and another is on the books. With that being...
Lost Creek, WVWDTV

New leader of the Hawks takes flight with team

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Brett Hathaway took over as head coach of South Harrison football this year. As a local guy, he understands what playing in the area means. After breaking even last year, South Harrison is hoping for more, and that starts at the coaching staff. The players...
Rancho Cucamonga, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Zach Congalton leads Etiwanda football over Aquinas

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> The Aquinas football team has scheduled two nonleague opponents from one of the top leagues in the Inland Empire, the Baseline League. The first of those games was in the season opener Friday and the Falcons represented themselves well, pulling within a touchdown in the second half before falling 20-6 at Etiwanda High School.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Davis football takes on Bulldogs in opener

On Friday, the Davis High football team opens the regular sesaon. Davis opens at Vacaville, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The Bulldogs went 5-0 in the spring season, while Blue Devils were 1-4. The last time Davis and Vacaville played was in the spring, where Vacaville posted...
Durant, OKeparisextra.com

Southeastern to honor three Distinguished Alumni during October Homecoming

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. This year’s honorees are Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny. Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

“Frost” Bites: 8/30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Head coach Scott Frost dives into the Huskers’ season opening loss against Illinois as his team prepares for Saturday’s home opener. Listen to this week’s edition of “Frost” Bites above.
Wheeling, WVTimes-Leader

Wheeling Central hall of fame class to be inducted on Aug. 28

WHEELING — After a year’s hiatus, the Wheeling Central Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame is poised to induct its 2020 class. Due to the Covid pandemic, the 2020 HOF ceremony was put on hold for a year. Now, the previously announced inductees will take their rightful place of honor with festivities planned for Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 as the school celebrates Alumni Weekend.
NFLNBC Sports

Corey Davis says chemistry “definitely getting there” with Zach Wilson

Thursday brought terrible news for the Jets defense as edge rusher Carl Lawson went down for the season with a ruptured Achilles during a joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay. Lawson’s loss casts a shadow over other developments with the team, but some light will shine through if...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

UTEP Football: With Hankins Doubtful, Miners Set to Rely on RB Depth

In the midst of UTEP's 30-3 blowout victory over New Mexico State, one key Miner was dinged up and didn't return after halftime. Redshirt freshman standout Deion Hankins, who ran the ball 11 times for 50 yards and scored a touchdown in the first half, remained on the sidelines during the second half and didn't play to finish the game against NMSU. UTEP mixed their run game with Ronald Awatt, Quardraiz Wadley and Willie Eldridge.
Golfnorthcountynews.org

New coach takes over for girls golf team

The girls golf season will kick off next week and the Musketeer team will be lead by Coach Brock Quigley this year. Quigley is starting his second year at RBES teaching fifth grade. He was the junior high golf coach at Coulterville during the 2019-2020 school year. Quigley states he is very excited to join the Musketeer Athletic Program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy