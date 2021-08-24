Williams named director of hospital medicine division
Recognized for expertise in quality improvement, teamwork, care transitions. Mark V. Williams, MD, a respected leader in hospital medicine, performance improvement and health-care delivery, has been named director of the Division of Hospital Medicine in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He also will become head of the hospitalist services at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital. His appointment will become effective Oct. 1.medicine.wustl.edu
