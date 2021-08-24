'It's as bad or worse than it has ever been in Shoshone County'

KELLOGG – COVID-19 numbers continue to rise again, both locally and nationally, and are putting a severe strain on local medical resources. The Panhandle Health District reports that from Aug. 10-20, there were a total of 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shoshone County alone. Shoshone, which remains in the red or "substantial" COVID-19 risk category, has also recorded six COVID related deaths since May 1 — all being over the age of 70.