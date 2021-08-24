Cancel
Tuesday Round-Up: John Schneider Joins The Rich Eisen Show

By Logan Reardon
seattle Seahawks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Aug. 24 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks GM John Schneider Joins The Rich Eisen Show. Since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010, the Seahawks have had an incredible run of success. Seattle has made the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons, going 112-63-1 while winning the NFC West five times, the NFC title twice and the Super Bowl once.

#American Football#Gm#Nfc#Kam#The Rich Eisen Show#Patriots#Good Morning Football#Social Post Of#Espn#Sports Illustrated#The Seattle Seahawks
