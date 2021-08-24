Tuesday Round-Up: John Schneider Joins The Rich Eisen Show
Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Tuesday, Aug. 24 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks GM John Schneider Joins The Rich Eisen Show. Since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010, the Seahawks have had an incredible run of success. Seattle has made the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons, going 112-63-1 while winning the NFC West five times, the NFC title twice and the Super Bowl once.www.seahawks.com
