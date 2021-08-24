Tuesday Round-Up: John Schneider Joins The Rich Eisen Show

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was on The Rich Eisen Show and they discussed Tua and what Ian is hearing from the Dolphins organization regarding Tua and Ian gives his thoughts on how Tua has looked in training camp so far. They also discuss Tua’s “ceiling” in the NFL and how he may never become the top-flight superstar NFL quarterback many thought he was when he was at Alabama, but he may be the right quarterback for this Dolphins team with a strong defense this year.