HPQ signs MOU with EBH2 Systems in green hydrogen venture
HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. [TSXV-HPQ; OTCQX-HPQFF; FWB-UGE], an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, has engaged in a Memorandum of Understanding with EBH2 Systems SA, (“EBH2”) a Swiss company that possesses a proprietary electrolysis technology that can efficiently extract, from virtually any water source including salt water, a Clean Hydrogen also called Green Hydrogen that can be used to create low-cost electricity with no environmental impact.resourceworld.com
