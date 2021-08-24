Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HPQ signs MOU with EBH2 Systems in green hydrogen venture

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPQ Silicon Resources Inc. [TSXV-HPQ; OTCQX-HPQFF; FWB-UGE], an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, has engaged in a Memorandum of Understanding with EBH2 Systems SA, (“EBH2”) a Swiss company that possesses a proprietary electrolysis technology that can efficiently extract, from virtually any water source including salt water, a Clean Hydrogen also called Green Hydrogen that can be used to create low-cost electricity with no environmental impact.

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#Hpq#Hydrogen Power#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Technologies#Mou#Tsxv#Otcqx Hpqff#Fwb Uge Rsb#Swiss#Hpq Technologies#Cagr#Ebh2 Systems Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TECO 2030 has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the leading European hydrogen supplier Everfuel for the delivery of green hydrogen to fuel its fuel cells and fuel cell generators. This will enable decarbonisation of hard-to-decarbonise areas, such as construction sites.
Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Popular Science

Renewable energy needs storage. These 3 solutions can help.

Kerry Rippy is a researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. This story was originally featured on The Conversation. In recent decades the cost of wind and solar power generation has dropped dramatically. This is one reason that the U.S. Department of Energy projects that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Alfa Laval’s development of methanol solutions reflects the full spectrum of changes on board

Press Release – The marine industry has ambitious decarbonization goals, but the fuel shift required to reach them will not occur overnight. The next step in the transition will likely be methanol, which – if produced from renewable green sources – will bring the industry to a level of carbon neutrality. At Alfa Laval, the technologies to enable that step are in rapid development.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

3 emerging technologies that will give renewable energy a boost

The U.S. Department of Energy has predicted that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050. While the cost of creating renewable energy has lowered in recent decades, it's still relatively expensive to store energy; which is important since renewable sources are often weather-dependent. A researcher at...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Vanadium-manganese redox dual-flow battery to store power, generate hydrogen

Scientists at the Laboratory of Physical and Analytical Electrochemistry (LEPA) of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a vanadium-manganese dual-flow battery that can be used for both power storage and hydrogen generation. The LEPA system combines a conventional redox flow battery (RFB) with two catalytic reactors...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market to Cross $25.4 Billion at 6.5% CAGR by 2027

The global hydrogen energy storage market size was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Proliferating demand for sustainable energy resource is expected to drive the hydrogen energy storage market growth. Hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth. As governments across the globe are focusing more on decarbonization, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
Businessaustinnews.net

Fandom Foundation Signed MOU with IGNISVC for NFT Service

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Recently, IGNISVC, a blockchain venture capital, and the Fandom Foundation signed an MOU for CRTR, a project that connects creators and fandom. This MOU was signed for cooperation in business areas including NFTs and Metaverse, and through this partnership, the two...
Energy Industryindustryglobalnews24.com

Indian government wants to encourage the use of green hydrogen

India will promote use of green hydrogen in fertilizers. R K Singh, the power minister told John Kerry, the US special Presidential Envoy for Climate that, the country is planning to mandate the use of green hydrogen in fertilizers and refining. Mr. Singh told Kerry that the country is planning...
Energy Industrysnntv.com

Advances And Innovation: Growth In Renewable Energy Technologies

Originally Posted On: https://screentrek.com/advances-and-innovation-growth-in-renewable-energy-technologies/. Most of us can’t really get our heads around such staggering numbers and thankfully, we don’t need to. This is one of the cash injections that governments have pledged to the renewable energy industry. They’ve added various other incentives to drive this essential program. However, we’re...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: 2 GW green hydrogen project in Chile, new push from South Korea

French giant Engie is moving forward with its hydrogen plans. Its Chilean unit has filed an environmental impact assessment request for a green hydrogen industrial pilot project in Antofagasta. “The project, called HyEx – Green Hydrogen Production, considers the production of green hydrogen (26 MW) based on a water electrolysis system powered by renewable energy, whose operation is expected to start in 2025,” the company said in a statement, adding that the green hydrogen would be delivered to Enaex for the production of ammonia, an essential element for the blasting process in mining. “In the long term, and once the pilot plan is positively executed, the implementation of a large scale project would be considered, also in the Antofagasta Region, with a capacity of up to 2,000 MW of electrolysis, from which Enaex would increase its production of green ammonia, with an estimated date for the year 2030.”
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Environmentmining.com

Green steel? Look to hydrogen as the answer, BNEF says

Hydrogen made from clean power will be the cheapest way to bring emissions from steel production near zero by 2050, according to a BloombergNEF report. While making green steel with hydrogen requires a price premium now, the process will likely be cheaper than coal- or natural gas-based production by mid-century, though that would require building new plants, BNEF said.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

HyPoint Partners With Piasecki Aircraft to Deliver Next-Generation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems for eVTOL

New Multi-Phase Partnership Will Dramatically Accelerate Global Availability of Hydrogen-Powered Evtols, Including World’s First Manned Hydrogen Helicopter. HyPoint, the company developing zero carbon-emission turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell systems for aviation and urban air mobility, announced that it has entered into a multi-phase collaborative development agreement with Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC), a pioneer in advanced rotorcraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) platforms and technologies, for the development and certification of a hydrogen fuel cell system for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle applications. The initial $6.5 million agreement will culminate in the development of five 650kW hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in Piasecki’s eVTOL PA-890 Compound Helicopter, which is expected to be the world’s first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy