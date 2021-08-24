Providence’s Great Streets Initiative Gears Up Even as South Water Street Project Hits Speed Bump

PROVIDENCE — A long list of roadwork projects are on the docket this fall to make city streets safer and more sustainable, but the initiative is off to a bumpy start. When the Providence Great Streets Initiative is completed, more than a dozen new or updated segments of bicycle lanes and urban trails will gear city streets up for green transit. The push to build a network of safe, high-quality, multimode streets, formally introduced in January 2020, is now ready to go, but business owners have raised late-phase concerns that the changes to South Water Street will drive customers away.