Court ruling clears a path for Houston's hemp retailers and manufacturers
Hemp retailers and manufacturers are breathing easier after a district court judge snuffed out the state’s attempts to ban smokable hemp products. In a Monday ruling, Travis County District Court Judge Lora Livingston called state policies attempting to prohibit smokable hemp products unconstitutional, invalid and unenforceable. The ruling is part of a lawsuit filed by hemp company Crown Distributing LLC against the Texas Department of State Health Services.www.houstonchronicle.com
