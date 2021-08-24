Vikings OC Klint Kubiak talks K.J. Osborn's development

Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn’s NFL career got off to a bumpy start.

As a rookie in 2020, Osborn finished with a 3.9 punt return average. He also struggled to hang onto the ball on punt returns. He did not register any stats as a wide receiver.

However, Osborn has come on strong in 2021 training camp, improving his stock to the point where he may be the team’s wide receiver No. 3. Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talked about the second-year player recently:

“I think K.J. has had a solid camp,” Kubiak said. “He’s still improving and he can still get a whole lot better. He’s had his days where he’s been great. He’s had his days where he hasn’t been as good, but I think [wide receivers] coach [Keenan] McCardell has worked really hard with him, and I’ve seen his game take another step this training camp.”

Osborn’s versatility helps, too.

“We have a lot of trust in him. He can play multiple positions. He’s a very intelligent player. He’s smart and it matters to him. The details matter to him. With a player at wide receiver, they have to, because you have to play so many spots. So I’m pleased with his work habits.”

Osborn has improved to the point where he’s probably not in danger of losing a roster spot for now. However, when Dede Westbrook returns, he should have ample competition for reps at the third wide receiver position. Osborn needs to keep making strides as a wide receiver. He could help his case by improving on special teams, too.