PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana around 12 p.m. CDT Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a central pressure of 930 mb. The tropical system has now weakened to a tropical depression status. As of the 4 a.m. CDT Tuesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ida has winds of 30 mph and is moving north/northeast at less than 10 mph. It is continuing its northward track out of northern Mississippi and into southern Tennessee. Though the system has weakened, it is still producing dangerous weather conditions that are being felt far from the center of the storm. The Florida Panhandle will likely experience tropical rain bands impacting the area through much of the day today.