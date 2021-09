Due to the franticness of my schedule these past few months, there were a few video games that I was unable to review despite having play-tested and completed them all. Therefore, in a style that I think has worked quite well for some of my anime and older video game reviews, welcome to my Review Catch-Up series. In this new series, I will share my quick thoughts on a range of games, whether they are semi-new releases OR games that are the focus of ongoing sales, promotions etc. To kick things off, I would like to begin with reviews of three games that have been released in recent months: