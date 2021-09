A craft beer bar with an in-house brewery opens this weekend near The Heights. Big Owl Craft Brew House will debut Saturday, September 4. A dream of Al and Victoria Gonzalez, Big Owl will offer 24 taps of craft beer, along with an extensive selection of bottles and cans for both on-premise and to-go. While the bar will feature local and regional selections, it will also serve as a taproom for Turkey Forrest Brewing, a local nanobrewery owned by the couple’s friends Louie Espinoza and Oscar Gonzalez.