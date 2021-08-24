Brie Larson Reportedly Wants To Fight Ghost Rider In The MCU

The Marvels is officially underway! During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, actress Brie Larson confirmed that she is currently filming the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. Though she didn't reveal too much about the film's actual plot, she did tease that there are "a lot of really juicy things happening." So make of that what you will! While most details about the film are being kept under wraps, what we do know is that it will have a star-studded cast and an incredible creative team. Here's hoping the cast give us more glimpses of filming on set. In the meantime, read ahead for everything we know about the anticipated Marvel film.