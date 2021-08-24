Boil-water notice issued for 2,000 in Jackson, including 3 schools
A boil-water alert has been issued for about 2,000 Jackson water customers, including three schools. Tap here for full list of affected areas. A loss of water pressure led to the notice, which was issued Tuesday for areas including streets in the Queens neighborhood, Westwick Apartments, Windsor Park Apartments, Keystone Estates, Raines Elementary School, John Hopkins Elementary School and Ambition Prep Schools.www.wapt.com
