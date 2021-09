If your diet is clean, lean and mean, well, good for you – to a point. But if it’s also this side of fat-free then I urge you to please fatten up your diet! Contrary to what your elders may have told you – and what the medical establishment has been espousing for the past 50 years or so – eating a diet full of low-fat processed Frankenfoods as a fat workaround, is not the ticket to health. Although it may sound like blasphemy to those of us who came of age in the no-and low-fat era, it’s time to stop fearing fat and start learning to put it to work for you. Here are a few ways to reclaim the fats that help your body thrive – and why you need to lose the fake no-and-low stuff for good: