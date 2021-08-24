WPA Appoints New Board Members, Officers
The World Pet Association (WPA) has welcomed a new group of leading industry professionals to its board of directors, as well as appointed new officers. WPA’s new officers include: Barry Berman of NexPet Retailer Co-op as chairman, Jeff San Souci of Hagen Group as CFO, Keryn Rod of American Humane Association as 1st vice chair, Heather Smith of King Wholesale as 2nd vice chair, Michael Lou of Patchwork Pet as secretary and Chris Clevers of Hikari Sales USA as chair emeritus.www.petproductnews.com
Comments / 0