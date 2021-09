It’s been hanging in the balance for days, even weeks. For some people in church, anticipation mounted at the thought of homeschooling our children this term, for others with multiple children, it looked like a tall order. We talked, we weighed pros and cons. Our children, who loved school last year, declared they would like to have school at home this year. In my heart I wanted to teach them more than I could ever tell, yet I realized that daily my time was already stretched to the max as I did my best to care for our six young children and squeeze in house work where I could. I wondered when I would write the column.