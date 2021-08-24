Montgomery County approves updated plan for major roadways
Montgomery County commissioners have approved an updated Major Thoroughfare Plan that shows minor adjustments in most precincts but no new thoroughfares for The Woodlands. While the plan removes several controversial projects from the 2016 version — including a Woodlands Parkway extension — Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley explained an unrelated project to connect Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978 will be funded entirely by the West Magnolia Parkway Improvement District and not the county.www.houstonchronicle.com
