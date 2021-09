CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chris Ronayne will step down Oct. 1 as president of University Circle Inc. to campaign full-time for Cuyahoga County executive. Ronayne’s departure from a position he’s held for nearly 16 years signals that he intends to be a serious contender for the job held by County Executive Armond Budish, a fellow Democrat, who has yet to announce whether he will seek a third term once his current term expires in 2022.