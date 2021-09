There are fewer composers more innovative and stylistically wide-reaching as Leonard Bernstein. Not only did he write musicals, symphonies, operas, incidental music, ballets and film scores; he was as celebrated a conductor and pianist as he was a composer. Just one year after his legendary hit musical West Side Story hit Broadway, he took on the role of music director of the New York Philharmonic – both significant career highlights and not usual bedfellows in the classical music world.