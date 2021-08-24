Cancel
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 75 Points; Palo Alto Networks Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings

By Lisa Levin
Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 35,427.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 15,018.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25% to 4,490.82. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Energy#Gevo#Gevo#Aemetis#Amtx#Fy22 Enterprise#Gts#Blue Cross#Florida Inc#Triple S Management#Skywater Technology#Skyt#Rockley Photonics#Palo Alto Networks#Panw#Mayo#Greenpro Capital Corp
StocksBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy These 6 Undervalued Communication Services Stocks?

The communication services sector has stayed hot throughout a volatile year of trading in 2021. In fact, year-to-date, the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) has a total return of 26.8% compared to a total return of 21.7% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). Assuming the outbreak...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Affirm Shares Jump Following News Of Amazon Partnership; Adtran Shares Drop

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.02% to 35,462.17 while the NASDAQ rose 1.02% to 15,283.07. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.59% to 4,535.90. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,798,960 cases with around 637,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,737,930 cases and 438,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,741,810 COVID-19 cases with 579,300 deaths. In total, there were at least 216,465,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,502,260 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Falling

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $45.37 after Bloomberg reported the company could see regulatory action over the speed of its restitution payments. Bloomberg reported: Five years into scandals that have already cost Wells Fargo & Co. more than $5 billion in fines...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the CDC said trial participants in the company's PREVENT-19 Phase 3 clinical trial meet the criteria to be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have completed the vaccine series. "Novavax commends the CDC for its continued support for COVID-19 clinical trial...
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 31

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian picked Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) as his final trade. He sees an opportunity to buy the stock. Liz Young is bullish on iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSE: IWO). She particularly likes it for the health care exposure. Josh Brown...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Anaplan Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Afternoon?

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) shares traded sharply higher in Tuesday's after-hours session following strong quarterly results and guidance. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $144.3 million. Analysts on Anaplan had been expecting a loss of $0.14 per share on sales of about $134...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Merck And FXI

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) on Tuesday. Around 23,000 contracts of the December $82.50 calls in Merck have been traded in the first half of the trading...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Spok Holdings Surges On Takeover Offer; Sequential Brands Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.09% to 35,366.93 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 15,263.43. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.11% to 4,523.94. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,058,680 cases with around 638,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,768,880 cases and 438,560 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,752,280 COVID-19 cases with 579,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 217,238,050 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,511,600 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksBenzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Rising

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $76.87 after trader Mark Minervini reportedly named the stock a new long idea. Snap shares were trading higher August 23 after Investors Business Daily's swing trader reportedly named the stock a long pick. Snap is trading higher by 56.2%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Raymond James Sees ~52% Upside In This Newly Covered Small Cap Stock

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 51.8%. Kessler mentions that the private aviation total addressable market is "large and growing," and Wheels Up has established itself as a leading on-demand private aviation marketplace.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer XpresSpa's 15M Share Buyback Plan

XpresSpa Group Inc's (NASDAQ: XSPA) board of directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to 15 million shares, representing 15.8% of its outstanding common stock. About 105.56 million shares of the common stock were outstanding as of August 6, 2021. "We believe launching a stock buyback program reflects...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

5 Zoom Video Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'Growth Engine Has To Shift'

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares dropped Tuesday after the telecommunication software company warned investors to expect headwinds in the second half of the year. On Monday, Zoom reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $1.02 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.16 and $991 million,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Must-Watch 'Story Stocks' For September

"Money Mitch" is always on the lookout for the next "story stock." Check out what's on his September radar in the video and breakdown below. Story: Programmatic advertising has been a big trend in 2021 in advertising. Big players such as Facebook and Google have all jumped on board with targeted ads and the trend is only going to grow with the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

